BRIEF-DMX Technologies proposes disposal of PT. Packet Systems Indonesia
* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is US$7.5 million
May 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it orders equipment for T$4.3 billion ($142.62 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pEFPcE (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to see the release)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.1510 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is US$7.5 million
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday: