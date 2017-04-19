April 19 Takara Holdings Inc

* Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen

* Bonds interest rate at 0.1 percent and maturity date on April 25, 2022

* Says it will issue 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen

* Bonds interest rate at 0.22 percent and maturity date on April 25, 2024

* Says it will issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen

* Bonds interest rate at 0.315 percent and maturity date on April 23, 2027

* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Subscription date on April 19 and payment date on April 25

* Says Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will be the underwriters

* The bonds is used for bonds repayment and units' operation funds

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Giz2ic

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)