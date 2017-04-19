New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Takara Holdings Inc
* Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen
* Bonds interest rate at 0.1 percent and maturity date on April 25, 2022
* Says it will issue 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen
* Bonds interest rate at 0.22 percent and maturity date on April 25, 2024
* Says it will issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen
* Bonds interest rate at 0.315 percent and maturity date on April 23, 2027
* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Subscription date on April 19 and payment date on April 25
* Says Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will be the underwriters
* The bonds is used for bonds repayment and units' operation funds
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Giz2ic
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.