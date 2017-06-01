BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 1Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund Inc
* Says it bought seven power plants at price of totaling 12.61 billion yen, on June 1
* Acquisition plan was announced on May 10
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/w7QPNy
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace