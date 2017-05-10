May 10Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund Inc

* Says it plans to take out a loan of 7.97 billion yen to fund acquisition, on June 1

* Says interest rate is base rate plus 0.5 percent

* Says Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Resona Bank, Limited. will serve as arrangers

