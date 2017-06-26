Japan's Takata apologises to victims of faulty air bags
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.
June 26 Takata Corp:
* Takata corp says kss intends to establish an asia regional headquarters in tokyo, which should create new jobs in japan
* Takata corporation and key safety systems reach agreement in principle regarding sale of substantially all of takata’s assets
* Takata corp says proceeds from sale will be used to meet requirements of plea agreement with u.s. Department of justice
* Takata corp says expected that proceedings under civil rehabilitation act in japan and chapter 11 process in u.s. Will be completed in q1 of 2018
* Takata corp says kss plans to retain substantially all of takata's employees across world on comparable employment terms as currently provided
* Takata corp says kss plans to continue to support and utilize takata's presence in japan, and does not intend to shut down any of takata's manufacturing facilities there
* Takata corp says takata and kss are working toward finalizing a definitive agreement in coming weeks, with an expected transaction close in q1 of 2018
* Takata corp says for sale of substantially all of takata's global assets and operations to kss for an aggregate purchase price of approximately ¥175 billion ($1.588 billion)
* Takata corp says tkjp has obtained a commitment for up to a ¥25 billion revolving credit facility dip financing to be provided by sumitomo mitsui banking corporation
* Takata corp says civil rehabilitation proceedings should have no effect on ability of drivers to get replacements for recalled takata airbag inflators free of charge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.
June 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.