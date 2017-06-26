Japan's Takata apologises to victims of faulty air bags
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.
* Says it filed for civil rehabilitation procedures on June 26 in Japan
* Says it also filed for civil rehabilitation procedures for two Japan-based consolidated subsidiaries in Japan and 12 overseas subsidiaries including TK Holdings Inc, in U.S.
