Japan's Takata apologises to victims of faulty air bags
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.
June 26 Takata Corp Chairman and CEO Shigehisa Takada:
* top management to step down once transfer to KSS completed
* likely that Takada family will stop being company shareholders in future
* have not reached final agreements on recall issues with automaker clients, taking longer than expected due to differing views
* Takata lawyer says can't say what final liabilities are yet since discussions over burden of recall fees not done with automakers
* Takata executive: restructured Takata will keep producing ammonium nitrate-based air bag inflators through March 2020 for recalls, plan to stop making them after that
* we still don't know why accidents occurred, no way of predicting during development stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
