Japan's Takata apologises to victims of faulty air bags
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.
June 27 Nikkei:
* Takata fell into default on 30 billion yen ($268 million) in domestic corporate bonds with its filing for bankruptcy protection on Monday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.
June 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.