BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 15 Nikkei:
* Takata Corp is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo as early as this month - Nikkei
* Takata's liabilities are seen exceeding 1 trillion yen following global recall of air bags - Nikkei
* Takata's U.S.-based subsidiary TK holdings' board is expected to approve a filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. later in June - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2sfgisu) Further company coverage:
