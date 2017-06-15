June 15 Nikkei:

* Takata Corp is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo as early as this month - Nikkei

* Takata's liabilities are seen exceeding 1 trillion yen following global recall of air bags - Nikkei

* Takata's U.S.-based subsidiary TK holdings' board is expected to approve a filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. later in June - Nikkei