BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Sony Corp
* Take Two Interactive - On March 23, co, Sony Interactive, SIEA, SIEE, entered PlayStation Global Developer and Publisher Agreement
* Take Two Interactive - Agreement grants right to develop, publish, have manufactured, market, advertise, distribute, sell PlayStation compatible products Source text: [bit.ly/2nN552o ] Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results