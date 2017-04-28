April 28 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:
* Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of
ALUNBRIG(brigatinib)
* Says continued approval for ALK+ metastatic NSCLC
indication may be contingent upon verification and description
of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial
* Says serious adverse reactions occurred in 38% of patients
in 90 mg group and 40% of patients in 90→180 mg group
* Says fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.7% of patients
* Says the fatal adverse reactions consisted of pneumonia,
sudden death, dyspnea, respiratory failure, pulmonary embolism,
bacterial meningitis and urosepsis
* Says FDA approval of ALUNBRIG was primarily based on
results from pivotal phase 2 alta trial of brigatinib in adults
