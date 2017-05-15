BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it established a succeeding company on April 27
* Says it will transfer a part of Takeda's pharmaceutical research businesses to the succeeding company, effective July 1
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company