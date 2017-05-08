BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Announced presentation of eight real-world analyses supporting effectiveness and safety of entyvio
* Analyses of Entyvio for treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and crohn's disease
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.