July 27 (Reuters) - TAKKT AG:

* EXPECTS IMPROVEMENT IN THE SECOND HALF-YEAR - OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

* H1 ‍GROUP SALES UP BY 2.0 PERCENT TO EUR 565.0 (554.2) MILLION, ORGANIC GROWTH OF 0.9 PERCENT​

* h1 ‍Ebitda Was at Eur 82.0 (95.3) Million​

* H1 EARNINGS PER SHARE AT EUR 0.64 (0.80)