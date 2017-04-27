April 27 Takkt AG:
* Takkt grows by 5.5 percent in first quarter and furthers
digital agenda implementation
* Takkt achieved organic growth of 4.1 percent in Q1 of
2017, reported sales up by 5.5 percent
* Q1 gross profit margin at 43.7 (43.6 year ago) percent
* Q1 EBITDA margin of 15.6 percent, as expected, slightly
below that of previous year when adjusted for one-time gains
(16.0 percent)
* Q1 group sales increased 5.5 percent to 288.8 million
euros ($314.97 million) (273.7 million euros year ago)
* Takkt still expects organic growth of between two and five
percent for 2017 overall
* "There are still economic and trade policy risks at play,
such as Brexit or possible introduction of import duties in
us,"- CFO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9169 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)