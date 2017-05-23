BRIEF-Hiday Hidaka Corp's sales for March-May qtr likely grew 5 pct - Nikkei
* Hiday Hidaka looks to have generated about 1.4 billion yen in parent-only operating profit in 3 months through May, up around 10% on the year - Nikkei
May 23 Takson Holdings Ltd
* On 22 May, company entered into non-legally binding MOU with target company and agent
* Memorandum of understanding in relation to proposed acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hiday Hidaka looks to have generated about 1.4 billion yen in parent-only operating profit in 3 months through May, up around 10% on the year - Nikkei
LONDON, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Leading shoe and designer clothing labels including Nike and Puma have made progress in tackling forced labour in their leather supply chains but could do more to address the issue at tanneries and ranches providing hides, according to a study.