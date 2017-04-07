April 7 Takung Art Co Ltd:

* On April 4, Hongkong Takung, Merit Crown entered extension of loan agreement to extend term of US$ loans through Dec 31, 2017 - SEC Filing

* On April 4, Takung Cultural Development Co,Wang and Chongqing Wintus Enterprises Group agreed to extend repayment of RMB loan to Dec 31, 2017