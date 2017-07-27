FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 8:16 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Tal Education Group Qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.32

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Tal Education Group

* Tal education group qtrly non-gaap net income per ADS $0.43

* Tal education group announces unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended may 31, 2017

* Sees q2 2018 revenue $428.4 million to $433.8 million

* Q1 revenue $321.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $307.8 million

* Qtrly total student enrollments up by 62.2% year-over-year

* Total net revenues for Q2 of fiscal year 2018 are expected to be between us$428.4 million and us$433.8 million

* Tal education group says projected revenue growth rate is expected to be in range of 61% to 63% for q2 of fiscal year 2018

* Qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

