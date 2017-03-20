March 20 Talanx

* Sees 2016 net return on investment unchanged at 3.6 (3.6) percent

* Gross written premiums at eur 31.1 (31.8) billion, generally stable when adjusted for currency effects

* EBIT rises 5.4 percent to eur 2.3 (2.2) billion

* Proposed dividend of eur 1.35 (1.30): continuous increase since IPO

* Outlook for 2017 revised upwards in February: group net income of around eur 800 million expected

* Talanx group expects gross premium growth of more than 1.0 percent for 2017, based on steady exchange rates

* Net return on investment should reach at least 3.0 percent and the return on equity over 8.0 percent. Group net income should be around eur 800 million in 2017

* It is intended for the financial year 2017 to pay out 35 to 45 percent of group net income as dividends.