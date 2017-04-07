BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $460.4 mln multifamily K-deal, K-L01 certificates
* Freddie Mac prices $460.4 million multifamily K-deal, K-L01
April 7 Talen Energy Supply Llc
* Talen Energy Supply LLC prices $400 million offering of senior notes
* Talen Energy Supply LLC says notes will be issued at 97.000% of par value with a coupon of 9.500% and will mature on july 15, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac prices $460.4 million multifamily K-deal, K-L01
* Bombardier delivers the first CS300 aircraft to C Series launch operator SWISS