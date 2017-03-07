March 7 Talend SA:

* Talend SA - files registration statement for proposed follow-on offering

* Talend SA - filed a registration statement on form F-1 with U.S. SEC relating to a proposed public offering of ADS

* Talend SA - all of ADSs to be sold in proposed offering will be sold by existing shareholders of co; co will not receive proceeds from sale of ADSs