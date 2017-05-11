BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 11 Talend SA:
* Talend reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $34.8 million to $35.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $144.3 million to $146.3 million
* Q1 revenue $32.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $32 million
* Qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $0.26
* Qtrly non-IFRS net loss per share $0.19
* Fy net loss is expected to be in range of $34.4 million to $32.4 million
* Talend SA says net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.33 to $0.29 in q2
* Talend SA says non-IFRS net loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.24 to $0.21 in q2
* Talend SA says non-IFRS net loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.81 to $0.74 in 2017
* Talend SA says net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $1.19 to $1.12 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.