BRIEF-Inventiva announces new compelling data on Odiparcil/IVA336
* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES NEW COMPELLING DATA ON ODIPARCIL/IVA336 TO BE PRESENTED AT MPS SOCIETY NATIONAL CONFERENCE
June 28 Talkmed Group Ltd
* Updates on inquiry conducted by Singapore Medical Council Disciplinary Tribunal
* Ang Peng Tiam, Chief Executive Officer of company has been given an eight-month suspension by court of three judges
* Suspension will begin on 25 July 2017
* "While verdict may have material impact on group's earnings, board is confident that suspension will not have a major long-term effect on group"
* During period of suspension, Ang will not be involved in patient care but will continue to lead group & develop other growth opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES NEW COMPELLING DATA ON ODIPARCIL/IVA336 TO BE PRESENTED AT MPS SOCIETY NATIONAL CONFERENCE
BOSTON, June 29 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is probing whether a patient-assistance charity wrongly gave a benefit to its pharmaceutical company donors by returning most of the money they donated as payments for drugs they make, court papers show.