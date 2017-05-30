UPDATE 1-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
May 30 TALKPOOL AG
* JAN 1ST - MAR 31ST 2017 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO EUR 3 455 THOUSAND (2 456), A 40.7 PERCENT INCREASE
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 130,000 VERSUS PROFIT SEK 84,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
* Share slip, with Caxton down more than 6 pct (Updates figures, adds background, quotes)