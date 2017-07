July 5 (Reuters) - TALKPOOL AG

* Wins Maintenance Contract in Netherlands

* Local Subsidiary Camouflage Bv Signs Contract With Cellnex for Preventive Maintenance of 720 Radio Sites in the Netherlands

* CONTRACT PERIOD IS 3.5 YEARS, AND HAS A TOTAL ESTIMATED VALUE OF EUR 1.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)