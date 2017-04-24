BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24Talkweb Information System Co Ltd
* Says it will invest 10 million yuan in an investment fund in Shenzhen, to hold 1.6 percent interest
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/iTzXIG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement