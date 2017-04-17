BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 17 Tallgrass Energy GP LP
* Tallgrass Energy increases quarterly distributions and announces date for first quarter 2017 financial results
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.835 per common unit for Q1 of 2017
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - new distribution represents a sequential increase of 2.5 percent from Q4 2016 distribution of $0.815 per common unit
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018