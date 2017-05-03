BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp:
* Tallgrass Energy reports strong first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly revenue $144.4 million versus $147.2 million
* Qtrly diluted net income per common unit $0.55
* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - board of directors of TEGP's general partner declared quarterly cash distribution of $0.2875 per class A share for Q1 2017
* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - quarterly distribution represents a sequential increase of 3.6 percent from q4 2016 distribution
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results