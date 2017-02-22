BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Feb 22 Tallgrass Energy GP LP:
* Tallgrass Energy's Pony express pipeline to build a connection to Holly Frontier Refinery
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says construction of connection facilities is expected to be completed by Q4 of 2017
* Tallgrass Energy Partners -El Dorado connection facilities will have design capacity in excess of 100,000 barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board