July 24 (Reuters) - Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd

* Seeks members' nod to increase borrowing limits of co to 6.75 billion rupees

* Seeks members' nod to issue NCDs aggregating upto 5 billion rupees

* Seeks members' nod for issuance of 1.3 million equity shares on preferential basis to persons belonging to promoter group

Source text - bit.ly/2tTiipE

