GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian bank worries leak into second week
* Speculation of early Italian election after weekend reports
Feb 27 Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd:
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces a 43 pct increase in proved developed producing reserves and an operational update
* Tamarack Valley Energy - PDP reserves increased by 43 pct on an absolute basis and by 5 pct per fully diluted share for 2016
* Tamarack Valley Energy - remains on target to meet its first half production guidance range of 18,500 to 19,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Speculation of early Italian election after weekend reports
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)