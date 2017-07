July 12 (Reuters) - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS SPA:

* Chiorino and Tip Pre Ipo (Tipo) Sign Agreement for the Acquisition by Tipo of 20% of Chiorino s.p.A.

* Tipo Is a Company in Which Tamburi Investment Partners Has a Stake in

* TIPO IS A COMPANY WITH THE AIM OF BUYING STAKES IN COMPANIES WHICH ARE PLANNING TO LIST IN THE MEDIUM-TERM Source text: reut.rs/2vd2LSw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)