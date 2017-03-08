UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 8 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:
* Tandem Diabetes Care reports 2016 financial results
* Q4 sales fell 1 percent to $28.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP sales $100 million to $107 million
* Q4 revenue view $22.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pump shipments grew 9 percent to 16,938 for year ended December 31, 2016 compared to 15,483 pumps shipped in 2015
* Non-GAAP sales decreased 15 percent to $24.8 million in Q4 of 2016
* Non-GAAP sales for Q1 2017 are estimated to be 15 percent of annual sales
* Qtrly loss per share $0.48
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.65, revenue view $22.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $103.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.