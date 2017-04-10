BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 10Tangel Publishing Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 455 percent to 484 percent, or to be 58 million yuan to 61 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (10.4 million yuan)
* Says increased consolidation scope as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z57HMq
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes