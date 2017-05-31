May 31 Tangelo Games Corp:
* Tangelo reports 2017 Q1 financial results
* Q1 revenue c$8.99 million versus c$10.86 million
* Tangelo Games Corp qtrly basic and diluted loss per share
from continuing operations $0.02
* Tangelo Games Corp - by end of q3-2017, expect to have
completed conversion to unity of games representing about 70
percent of revenue of Tangelo Spain
* Tangelo Games- sees release of new mobile-first
mundijuegos app by Q4 end, release of 2 mobile-first apps for
english-speaking market by end of 2017
