April 6 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc :

* Tanger increases dividend 5.4 pct

* Sets FY dividend of $1.37per share

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3425 per share for q1 ended March 31, 2017

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - board approved a 5.4 pct increase in annual dividend on its common shares from $1.30 per share to $1.37 per share