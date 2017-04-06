BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc :
* Tanger increases dividend 5.4 pct
* Sets FY dividend of $1.37per share
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3425 per share for q1 ended March 31, 2017
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - board approved a 5.4 pct increase in annual dividend on its common shares from $1.30 per share to $1.37 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.