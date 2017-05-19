May 19 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc :

* Tanger announces $125,000,000 share repurchase plan

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers - to use net proceeds from sale of the unencumbered asset to fund purchases under newly authorized share repurchase plan