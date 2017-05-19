BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 19 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc :
* Tanger announces $125,000,000 share repurchase plan
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers - to use net proceeds from sale of the unencumbered asset to fund purchases under newly authorized share repurchase plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers