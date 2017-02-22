BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd
* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to raise up to 264.0 million yuan ($38.38 million) in private placement of shares from 345.1 million yuan previously
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan