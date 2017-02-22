Feb 22 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd

* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to raise up to 264.0 million yuan ($38.38 million) in private placement of shares from 345.1 million yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lmHdRy

