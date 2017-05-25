May 25 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6

