BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Tangshan Jidong Equipment Engineering Co Ltd
* Says it returns to net profit of 23.1 million yuan ($3.35 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 203.1 million yuan year ago
* Says it applies to cancel delisting risk warning after it has returned to net profit in 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mM834v; bit.ly/2ndbO5x
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.