BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Frontline
* Frontline has today filed a complaint in Marshall Islands against DHT Holdings
* Has also sought an injunction as to poison pill and other related anti-takeover defenses DHT has erected
* Continue to urge board of DHT to negotiate in good faith with Frontline over its proposed offer
* Will continue to explore all courses of action available to us in order to ensure that all shareholders of DHT receive equitable treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.