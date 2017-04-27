April 27 Frontline

* Frontline has today filed a complaint in Marshall Islands against DHT Holdings

* Has also sought an injunction as to poison pill and other related anti-takeover defenses DHT has erected

* Continue to urge board of DHT to negotiate in good faith with Frontline over its proposed offer

* Will continue to explore all courses of action available to us in order to ensure that all shareholders of DHT receive equitable treatment