May 31 Tanker Investments Ltd:
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with
Teekay Tankers Ltd.
* Says Tanker Investments will become a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Teekay Tankers
* Tanker investments- all-stock merger with teekay tankers
at exchange ratio of 3.30 teekay tankers class a common shares
for each TIL common share
* Tanker investments - upon completion, tanker investments'
shareholders will own approximately 30% of combined entity
* Tanker investments - merger approved by board of directors
of both Teekay Tankers and TIL, including unanimous approval
from special committee
