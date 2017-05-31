May 31 Tanker Investments Ltd:

* Has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Teekay Tankers Ltd.

* Says Tanker Investments will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teekay Tankers

* Tanker investments- all-stock merger with teekay tankers at exchange ratio of 3.30 teekay tankers class a common shares for each TIL common share

* Tanker investments - upon completion, tanker investments' shareholders will own approximately 30% of combined entity

* Tanker investments - merger approved by board of directors of both Teekay Tankers and TIL, including unanimous approval from special committee