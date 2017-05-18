BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 18 Tanla Solutions Ltd
* Says has recommended a dividend of inr 0.25 per equity share
* March quarter net profit 153.1 million rupees versus loss 40.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 1.78 billion rupees versus 1.14 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended final dividend of 0.25 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body