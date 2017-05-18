May 18 Tanla Solutions Ltd

* Says has recommended a dividend of inr 0.25 per equity share

* March quarter net profit 153.1 million rupees versus loss 40.1 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total income from operations 1.78 billion rupees versus 1.14 billion rupees year ago

* Recommended final dividend of 0.25 rupees per share