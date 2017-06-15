BRIEF-Haisco Pharmaceutical to boost Liaoning unit's registered capital
* Says it plans to boost Liaoning unit's registered capital by 100 million yuan ($14.62 million) to 580 million yuan
June 15 Tanvex BioPharma Inc :
* Says it plans to issue about 23 million new shares of its common stock
* Says tentative issue price will be at T$106 per share
* 2.3 million new shares to be offered to the company's employees and remaining shares will be offered through public offering
* Proceeds will be used to fulfill the working capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OjMRXD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its unit Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will acquire 100 percent stake in jTAS Inc