UPDATE 6-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
May 23 Boeing Co
* Tapestry Solutions awarded $58 million contract to continue mission command training support for 7th army training command
* Tapestry Solutions - contract award covers a base year with four option years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to early afternoon)