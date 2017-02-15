BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 15 Tarczynski SA:
* Decides to make an impairment of about 1.9 million zlotys ($465,915) from receivables from supplies and services
* Impairment will have an impact on FY 2016 financial result
* Impairment due to insolvency of the company contractor Alma Market SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0780 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION