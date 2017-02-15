Feb 15 Tarczynski SA:

* Decides to make an impairment of about 1.9 million zlotys ($465,915) from receivables from supplies and services

* Impairment will have an impact on FY 2016 financial result

* Impairment due to insolvency of the company contractor Alma Market SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0780 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)