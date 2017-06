May 22 Tarena International Inc

* Tarena international, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 revenue rmb 1.99 billion to rmb 2.07 billion

* Sees q2 2017 revenue rmb 443.5 million to rmb 456.5 million

* Sees q2 2017 revenue up 21.4 to 25 percent

* Q1 revenue rose 23.5 percent to rmb 332.7 million

* Tarena international inc - qtrly non-gaap loss per class a and class b ordinary share $0.24

* Tarena international inc -qtrly basic and diluted loss per american depositary share were rmb0.44

* Tarena international inc - total course enrollments in q1 of 2017 increased by 16.0% to 24,500 from 21,121 in same period in 2016