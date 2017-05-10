BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 10 Targa Resources Corp:
* Targa Resources Corp - entered into an equity distribution agreement
* Targa Resources Corp - may sell shares of common stock, par value $0.001, having an aggregate gross sales price to public of up to $750 million Source text:(bit.ly/2qZ0AA2) Further company coverage:
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering