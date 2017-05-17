May 17 Target Corp
* CEO on conf call- "our results are not where we want them
to be"
* CEO - in the early stages of implementing merchandising
and marketing efforts to improve value perception with guests
and reestablish everyday price credibility on key items
* CEO- opened 4 new small format locations in Q1
* COO- pilot of Target Restock will begin rolling out to
Twin Cities REDcard holders this quarter
* COO- for Target Restock pilot, guests will have access to
more than 8,000 items
* COO- new small format stores generate more than double
the per foot sales productivity of larger format stores
* COO- we are seeing double-digit comp increases on average
for the 10 mature small-format stores so far this year
* COO- Victoria Beckham baskets were more than twice the
size of Target's average transaction
* Exec- macro factors slightly drove some of the
acceleration in March and April
* Exec- electronics benefited from healthy growth in apple
watch and iphone; Q1 electronics delivered a mid-single-digit
comp sales increase, the strongest in 3 yrs
* Exec- Q1 low single-digit comp declines for food &
beverage
* Exec- launching new brand this month - Cloud Island, a new
exclusive line of nursery decor, bedding, bath and layer
products
* Exec- "we're continuing to sharpen our (grocery) price and
our value messaging, at the same time, and make sure that we
move to a more regional based pricing, localized pricing"
