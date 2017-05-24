UPDATE 2-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
May 24 TARGETEVERYONE AB (PUBL)
* TARGETEVERYONE DIVESTS VIANETT AS TO LINK MOBILTY GROUP ASA
* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO NOK 93.5 MILLION
* AS PART OF THE TRANSACTION, LINK PROVIDES AN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO TARGETEVERYONE AND ITS PARTNERS TO PURCHASE SMS SERVICES OVER A FOUR-YEAR PERIOD.
* LINK INTENDS TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES IN VIANETT FROM TARGETEVERYONE AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.